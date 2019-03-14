Services
Lebanon - Madeline J. "Maddy" Leed, 81, of Lebanon, died on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at home. She was born on Monday, May 3, 1937 to the late Woodrow Beck and Martha Beck nee Kiscadden in Lancaster. She was a member of First Evangelical Congregational Church. Maddy enjoyed the Phillies, Flyers, knitting and crocheting. She was also a member of Rescue Fire Co. Surviving are children Sandra J. Green, James E. Jr., spouse of Robin Leed; grandchildren Jamie Hinds, James E. Leed, III, Ondrea Padissas, Celia Padissas; 4 great grandchildren; sisters Lorraine Brisco, Joan Kling. She was preceded in death by husband James E. Leed; son Woodrow Leed. Viewing will be on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Rescue Hose Fire Co., 400 Lehman Street, Lebanon, PA 17046. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019
