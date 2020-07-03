Madelyn L. Fegan



Annville - Madelyn L. Fegan, 90, of the Lebanon Valley Home, Annville and formerly of Fredericksburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the home. She was the wife of the late Joseph H. Fegan.



Born in Philadelphia on February 15, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Helen Rissinger Lauer. She retired from the former 1st National Bank of Fredericksburg after 25 years of service. Madelyn was an active member of St. John's U.C.C. in Fredericksburg, where she served on the altar guild, a Sunday School teacher for many years, sang in the choir, was a member of the Women's Fellowship, and she was in charge of the funeral luncheons.



She is survived by her son Clint and his wife Kathy Fegan of Mechanicsburg; daughter Louise wife of Larry Walmer of Fredericksburg; grandchildren Rev. Bradley and his wife Michelle Walmer of Montoursville, Jeffrey and his wife Katherine Walmer of Womelsdorf, Andrew and his wife Shannon Fegan of Mechanicsburg and Kaitlin Fegan and her husband Freddy Baez of Centreville, VA; and great grandchildren Dylan and his wife Melissa Walmer of Eglin, FL, Regan Walmer, and Brinley Fegan.



Due to Covid-19, the funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church at P.O. Box 87, Fredericksburg, PA 17026.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store