Mae E. Small
Lebanon - Mae E. Small, 87, passed away Saturday June 22, 2019 at Cedar Haven, Lebanon. She was the wife of 48 years to the late Earl J. Small. Mae was born in Palmyra October 24, 1931 the daughter of the late Elwood and Minnie Neidig Rodgers. Mae was retired from Murry's Steaks and a member of St. John Methodist Church. She enjoyed bowling, traveling, and was an avid Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles fan. Mae is survived by her son Thomas E. & wife Cynthia Small, daughter Carol A. wife of David Mumma, son Bruce A. & wife Beth Small, son John W. & wife Sherrie Small, daughter Nancy L. wife of the late Wilbur Moyer, 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She is preceded by her son Steven C. Small, brothers Edward & Marlin Rodgers, and her sister Jean Cook. A funeral service will be held Friday June 28, 2019 at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church 534 E Lehman St Lebanon at 11:00a with a viewing from 10-11:00a. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the . rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 26, 2019