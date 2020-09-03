1/1
Mae L. White
1939 - 2020
Mae L. White

Pine Grove - Mae L. White, 81, of Pine Grove, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the home of her son.

Born on April 12, 1939 in Rock, she was a daughter of the late Claude and Helen Miller Minnich.

She was a 1956 graduate of Pine Grove High School and a member of Manbeck's Church, Schuylkill Haven, where she taught Bible School and was a member of the Ladies Aid.

Mae was a cafeteria cashier for the Pine Grove School District.

She was a member of the Model A Restorers Club, Hershey AACA and Keystone Kops.

Mae was a very kind and caring woman. Her multiple acts of kindness were felt by many family and friends. She enjoyed baking and crocheting. She and her husband Jack always supported their family and always attended sporting events to see their children and grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her husband Jacque E. "Jack" White; a son Drew White; two sisters, Irene Minnich and Fernly Minnich.

Surviving are two sons, Dean and wife Barbara White, Dennis and wife Patti White, both of Pine Grove; four grandchildren, Dustin and wife Kari White, Derrick and wife Lizann White, Austin White and Kelsey and husband Benjamin Peterson; great grandchild, Bentlee Peterson.

Graveside Services and interment will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Manbeck's Cemetery, Wild Cherry Road, Schuylkill Haven, with Pastor Norman Dixon officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Manbeck's Church Memorial Fund, c/0 Deborah Reiter 159 Spittler Rd. Pine Grove, PA 17963 in her memory.

The H. L. Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., Pine Grove is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at : hlsnyderfuneralhome.com




Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Manbeck's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Memories & Condolences
