1/1
Mamie B. Reager
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mamie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mamie B. Reager

Lebanon - Mamie B. Reager, 101, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Cedar Haven. She was the wife of the late Harlan H. Reager, Sr., who passed away August 10, 2011. Mamie was born in Rice, VA on May 5, 1919, daughter of Floyd Thompson and Emma Bowles Thompson Matthews.

Mamie was a retired housekeeper for the former Lebanon Valley General Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. Mamie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who had always put others welfare before her own—always. And her happiest moments were indeed with her family—that and shopping.

Mamie will be sadly missed by her family, sons Harlan "Rick" H. Reager, Jr. of Lebanon; Kenneth D., husband of Suzan of Brooksville, FL; Lonnie, husband of Irene Reager of Lebanon; and daughters Shirlene, wife of Larry Leininger of Myerstown, and Carol, wife of James Snyder of Lebanon; her 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and half brother Eugene Thompson and half sister Mary Ree both of VA. Preceded in death by sisters, Lucille Penski and Louise Labishak, brother Sam Thompson, and her half brother, Willie Thompson.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mamie's funeral services on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11 AM at the Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 890 Isabel Drive, Lebanon, PA. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 10 to 11 AM. Interment will be held in the Covenant Greenwood Cemetery. For other information, please call 717-272-4634 or to submit an online condolence visit www.porterfieldscheidfh.com.

Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services Lebanon, PA.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd.
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, Ltd.
890 Isabel Drive
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-4634
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved