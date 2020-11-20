Mamie B. Reager
Lebanon - Mamie B. Reager, 101, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Cedar Haven. She was the wife of the late Harlan H. Reager, Sr., who passed away August 10, 2011. Mamie was born in Rice, VA on May 5, 1919, daughter of Floyd Thompson and Emma Bowles Thompson Matthews.
Mamie was a retired housekeeper for the former Lebanon Valley General Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. Mamie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who had always put others welfare before her own—always. And her happiest moments were indeed with her family—that and shopping.
Mamie will be sadly missed by her family, sons Harlan "Rick" H. Reager, Jr. of Lebanon; Kenneth D., husband of Suzan of Brooksville, FL; Lonnie, husband of Irene Reager of Lebanon; and daughters Shirlene, wife of Larry Leininger of Myerstown, and Carol, wife of James Snyder of Lebanon; her 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and half brother Eugene Thompson and half sister Mary Ree both of VA. Preceded in death by sisters, Lucille Penski and Louise Labishak, brother Sam Thompson, and her half brother, Willie Thompson.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mamie's funeral services on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11 AM at the Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 890 Isabel Drive, Lebanon, PA. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 10 to 11 AM. Interment will be held in the Covenant Greenwood Cemetery. For other information, please call 717-272-4634 or to submit an online condolence visit www.porterfieldscheidfh.com
.
Porterfield-Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services Lebanon, PA.