Services
Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-7034
Resources
More Obituaries for Manley Layman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manley L. Layman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Manley L. Layman Obituary
Manley L. Layman

Formerly of

Elizabethtown - Rev. Manley L. Layman, 92, formerly of Roundtop Road, Elizabethtown passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Born March 18, 1927 in Oneonta, New York, he was a son of the late Stephen and Lydia (Mattice) Layman and the widower of Evelyn M. (Whaley) Layman since June 2008. He was also preceded in death by daughter Carolyn McConnell in March 2002 and son-in-law Larry Mitman in December 2019.

A retired minister serving in the Evangelical Congregational Church for six years and then in the United Church of Christ Church for 35 years, he was a member of Christ Church United Church of Christ, Elizabethtown and a U. S. Navy veteran of World War II.

Surviving are his children Larry, husband of Marilyn Layman, Janet Mitman and LaCresha, wife of Ronnie Rose; brother Stephen Layman, Jr.; sister Mabel Page; eight grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held 3:00 PM Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra, preceded by a viewing from 2:00 PM. Private interment, with military honors, will be in Hanoverdale Cemetery, Hummelstown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Church United Church of Christ, 247 South Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 or Compassionate Care Hospice,1513 Cedar Cliff Drive, Suite 100, Camp Hill, PA 17011.

Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Manley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buse Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -