|
|
Manley L. Layman
Formerly of
Elizabethtown - Rev. Manley L. Layman, 92, formerly of Roundtop Road, Elizabethtown passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020.
Born March 18, 1927 in Oneonta, New York, he was a son of the late Stephen and Lydia (Mattice) Layman and the widower of Evelyn M. (Whaley) Layman since June 2008. He was also preceded in death by daughter Carolyn McConnell in March 2002 and son-in-law Larry Mitman in December 2019.
A retired minister serving in the Evangelical Congregational Church for six years and then in the United Church of Christ Church for 35 years, he was a member of Christ Church United Church of Christ, Elizabethtown and a U. S. Navy veteran of World War II.
Surviving are his children Larry, husband of Marilyn Layman, Janet Mitman and LaCresha, wife of Ronnie Rose; brother Stephen Layman, Jr.; sister Mabel Page; eight grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 3:00 PM Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra, preceded by a viewing from 2:00 PM. Private interment, with military honors, will be in Hanoverdale Cemetery, Hummelstown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Church United Church of Christ, 247 South Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 or Compassionate Care Hospice,1513 Cedar Cliff Drive, Suite 100, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020