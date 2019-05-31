Services
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
717-867-4811
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
618 E. Main Street
Annville, PA 17003
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Manuel Chico
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Manuel A. "Tito" Chico


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Manuel A. "Tito" Chico Obituary
Manuel A. 'Tito" Chico

Lebanon - Manuel A. "Tito" Chico, 61, of Lebanon, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the husband of Lori A. Peiffer.

Tito was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico on March 16, 1958 to the late Manuel Ayala and Anacelia Chico. He had been a laborer at a warehouse. He was a member of The Lincoln Republican Club and Keystone Gun Club. He enjoyed watching action movies and working on his cars.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Marjeyza Oquendo and her husband Alex of New York, Douglas Ayala of Lebanon, Abigail Ayala of Lebanon, his step son, Adam Smith of Lebanon, his step daughter, Tracy Smith of Lebanon, his 5 grandchildren, and his siblings, Juanita Ayala, Modesta Baez, Israel Miranda, Reynaldo Miranda, José Ayala, Jorge Ayala, Ramon Ayala, Ivelisse Ayala, and Romonita Ayala.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 12PM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be private. There will be a viewing held from 10AM until 12PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The , PO Box 1263, Lebanon, PA 17042.

www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
Download Now