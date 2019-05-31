|
Manuel A. 'Tito" Chico
Lebanon - Manuel A. "Tito" Chico, 61, of Lebanon, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the husband of Lori A. Peiffer.
Tito was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico on March 16, 1958 to the late Manuel Ayala and Anacelia Chico. He had been a laborer at a warehouse. He was a member of The Lincoln Republican Club and Keystone Gun Club. He enjoyed watching action movies and working on his cars.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Marjeyza Oquendo and her husband Alex of New York, Douglas Ayala of Lebanon, Abigail Ayala of Lebanon, his step son, Adam Smith of Lebanon, his step daughter, Tracy Smith of Lebanon, his 5 grandchildren, and his siblings, Juanita Ayala, Modesta Baez, Israel Miranda, Reynaldo Miranda, José Ayala, Jorge Ayala, Ramon Ayala, Ivelisse Ayala, and Romonita Ayala.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 12PM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be private. There will be a viewing held from 10AM until 12PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The , PO Box 1263, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 31, 2019