Cornwall - Margaret Ann "Peggy" O'Neil, 84 of Cornwall, formerly of Mt. Gretna passed away in Cornwall Manor on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was born in Detroit, MI on October 29, 1935, a daughter of the late William Lawrence "Larry" and Frances (Cummings) O'Neil. Peggy was the wife of the late Shell R. Alpert who passed away October 15, 2003. Peggy earned her BA and MA in English from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and her MBA from NYU. She was a CPA accountant involved for many years with the Mount Gretna Chautauqua and was elected to two terms as President of the Chautauqua. With her husband, Shell Alpert, they owned and operated Alpert O'Neil & Tigre, a direct marketing consultancy in Mount Gretna for almost 20 years. Surviving are her children: Robert Visco of Mechanicsville, VA; William Visco of New Providence, N.J. and Elizabeth Runkle of Montana; four grandchildren: and stepson: Dan Alpert of Berkley,CA. A funeral service will be held in the Rohland Funeral Home Inc. 508 Cumberland St, Lebanon, PA, 17042 on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 3:00PM with a visitation from 1:00PM until the time of the service. Interment will be private in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra. Contributions may be made in Margaret's memory to the Mt. Gretna Play House, P.O. Box 578, Mt. Gretna, PA, 17064 or Mt. Gretna Fire Company, P.O. Box 177, Mt Gretna, PA, 17064. www.rohlandfh.com






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
