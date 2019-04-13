|
Margaret B. Brazell
Palmyra - Margaret B. Brazell, 87, of Palmyra passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Palmyra.
Born September 24, 1931 in Hershey, she was a daughter of the late Ira and Margaret A. (McGregor) Boyer. She was the widow of William T. Brazell since October 2010 and preceded in death by her sister Lois A. VanScyoc.
A licensed practical nurse, she was employed by the former Hershey Hospital, Snavely Nursing Home and later as a private duty nurse. She graduated from the former Hershey Junior College and was a member of Life Connection Church, Palmyra.
Surviving are her children Barbara Heckman-Sauer, wife of Robert Sauer of Ingram, Texas, Michael, husband of Nanette Brazell of Palmyra, Donna, wife of Jay Swope of Elizabethtown, and Jacqueline, wife of Robert Bowman of Palmyra; six grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 7:00 PM Monday, April 15, 2019 at her church, 1384 Park Drive, Palmyra preceded by a visitation from 6:00 PM. Private interment will be in Hershey Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Life Connection Church, 1384 Park Drive, Palmyra, PA 17078.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 13, 2019