Margaret J. Umberger
Palmyra - Margaret J. Umberger, 96, of Londonderry Village in Palmyra, formerly of Elizabethtown, passed away on April 14, 2019.
She was born August 28, 1922 in Elizabethtown, daughter of the late Eby and Mabel Painter.
Margaret graduated from Elizabethtown High School Class of 1940. For many years she was an active member of Elizabethtown First Church of God and its conference. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school, marking quilts, golfing and traveling with her husband.
She is survived by; husband of 70 years, J. Landis Umberger of Palmyra; daughter, Brenda (G. Barry) Stahl of Linglestown; 6 grandchildren 9 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by daughter, Mary Anderson; 3 sisters and 1 brother.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, promptly at 11AM in the DiMatteo Worship Center of Londonderry Village, 1200 Grubb Road, Palmyra. Private interment will be in the Shoops Cemetery in Harrisburg.
Please omit flowers. The family prefers memorial contributions be made to: Good Samaritan Fund c/o Londonderry Village, 1200 Grubb Rd., Palmyra, PA 17078.
Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., of Hershey, is handling the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 17, 2019