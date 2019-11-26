|
Margaret L. Sease
Lebanon - Margaret L. Sease, 85, of Lebanon, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Manor Care in Lebanon. She was the wife of the late Wayne S. Sease.
Born in Harrisburg on January 23, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Bertha E. Himmelright Knull. Margaret retired from the PA State Dept. of Revenue, where she had worked as a custodian. She was a member of AmVets Ladies Auxiliary. She loved reading Danielle Steele, knitting, cross stitching, and collecting angel figurines.
She is survived by her son Wayne "Mike" and his wife Liane Sease of Jonestown; daughters Rose M. Bennett of Middletown, Linda J. Bennett of Harrisburg and Bertha J. wife of Robert McFarland of Lebanon; sisters-in-law Donna Barnes of Middletown and Mary Knull of Harrisburg; nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son John E. Sease, brothers Albert S. Knull, Jr. & Marlin E. Knull, and great grandchildren Bailey McFarland & Wyatt Sease.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at the Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Jonestown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 2201 Ridgewood Road #180, Wyomissing, PA 19610.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019