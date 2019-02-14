|
|
Margaret M. Frankfort
Newmanstown - Margaret M. Frankfort, 87, formerly of Newmanstown, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in Cedar Haven, Lebanon. She was the wife of the late Paul C. Frankfort, Sr. She was born in Womelsdorf on July 19, 1931, a daughter of the late Clarence E. and Mary C. Boughter Keppley. Margaret was employed at Binner's Associates in Schaefferstown for many years and enjoy playng bingo, watching Game Shows and completing word find books. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by children, Paul C. Frankfort, Jr. and wife Ruth of Newmanstown; Michael A. Frankfort and wife Donna of Myerstown; Bonita S. Firestine and husband Ronald of Womelsdorf; Susan M. Sheffy and husband Raymond of Westfield, PA; six grandchildren; three step grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; sisters, Stella Martzall of Newmanstown; Edith Martzall of Schaefferstown; Betty Bachert of Lancaster Co.; Sally Weachter and husband Ralph of Newmanstown; brother, Henry Keppley and wife Carol of Newmanstown. She was preceded in death by three sisters and three brothers. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11 am in Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N. Carpenter St., Schaefferstown with a viewing beginning on Tuesday at 10 am. Interment will be made in the Schaefferstown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to , Lebanon Division, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 14, 2019