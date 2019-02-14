|
Margaret M. Lavine
Palmyra - Margaret M. Lavine "Maggie" passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in Londonderry Village, Palmyra. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Peter Lavine in 1998. She was a daughter of the late Dominic Candori and Vienna Baldori. Maggie was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Palmyra.
She loved to crochet and made at least 100 afghans which are shared by many family members and friends. Ernie and Maggie were members of the Polka Pals Club in Lebanon for many years. As a young girl, she enjoyed roller skating and spent a lot of her time working in the family business, Candori's Grocery in Annville.
Maggie is survived by two sons-Ernest P. "Chip" Jr. (Sharon) and Donald P. (Carol), and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister, Minnie Nickliss, and is survived by her sister, Palm Bernardo (Edward) and her brother Marino Candori (Tina).
Per Margaret's request, there will be no services. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Margaret Lavine's memory to Londonderry Village Good Samaritan Fund, 1200 Grubb Road, Palmyra, PA 17078 or Grane Hospice Care, 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Suite 205, Camp Hill, Pa 17011.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 14, 2019