Services
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Roof
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret M. "Peg" Roof

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret M. "Peg" Roof Obituary
Margaret M. "Peg" Roof

Lebanon - Margaret M. "Peg" Roof, 86, of Lebanon, died on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was born on Thursday, May 25, 1933 to the late Joseph Uffner and Mary Uffner nee Lance in Lebanon. She was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary and worked as a product supplier at San Georgio. She enjoyed playing bingo and pinochle. Peg was a member of the Holiday Homemakers. She also enjoyed Hollywood Casino slots and reading. Surviving are children Juanita spouse of Tom Palancia, Peggy Ann spouse of Ken Lahr, Lori Schell, John Jr., spouse of Shannon Roof, Kelly spouse of Mike Smith; 13 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; brothers James Uffner, Daniel Uffner, Frank Uffner; sisters Bernice Saylor, Gertrude Nye, Joan Hicks. Viewing will be on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 2 N. 8th Street, Lebanon. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Lebanon, following the service. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now