Lebanon - Margaret M. "Peg" Roof, 86, of Lebanon, died on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was born on Thursday, May 25, 1933 to the late Joseph Uffner and Mary Uffner nee Lance in Lebanon. She was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary and worked as a product supplier at San Georgio. She enjoyed playing bingo and pinochle. Peg was a member of the Holiday Homemakers. She also enjoyed Hollywood Casino slots and reading. Surviving are children Juanita spouse of Tom Palancia, Peggy Ann spouse of Ken Lahr, Lori Schell, John Jr., spouse of Shannon Roof, Kelly spouse of Mike Smith; 13 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; brothers James Uffner, Daniel Uffner, Frank Uffner; sisters Bernice Saylor, Gertrude Nye, Joan Hicks. Viewing will be on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 2 N. 8th Street, Lebanon. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Lebanon, following the service. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 9, 2019