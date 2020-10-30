1/
Margaret R. Double
Margaret R. Double

Palmyra - Margaret R. Double, 94, Palmyra, passed away on Tuesday October 27, 2020 in Kadima Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Palmyra. She was the wife of the late Paul M. Double. Margaret was born on May 16, 1926 in Campbelltown, a daughter of the late John and Gertrude Tobias Gosthenian. She was retired from Cornwall Manor and had worshipped in the United Methodist faith. She is survived by children: John A Double, Rosanne M. wife of Brian Bachman, Dianne M. Double; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter: Lori Bender and a long-time companion: Charles Drupp. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 am in the Rohland Funeral Home 508 Cumberland St., Lebanon, PA 17042 with a viewing from 10:00 am until the time of service.






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
