Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Paul's U.C.C.,
Church Rd. and Millbach Rd.,
Millbach, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's U.C.C
Church Rd. and Millbach Rd.
Millbach, PA
Margaret S. DiGiacomo
Margaret S. DiGiacomo Obituary
Margaret S. DiGiacomo

Myerstown - Margaret S. DiGiacomo, 97, of Myerstown, died March 1, 2019.

She was the wife of Alfred DiGiacomo, who died December 12, 1985

Born in Millbach, on April 3, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Mary E. (Hoke) and Thomas C. Shaak.

Margaret was a 1939 graduate of Newmanstown High School. She was employed by Moyer's Sweater Factory, Richland, Liebwitz Shirt Factory in which later became Publix Shirt Factory (where she met her husband Alfred), Myerstown, and Sterling Drug, Myerstown, for 10 years, retiring in 1984.

Margaret was a life long member of St. Paul's U.C.C., Millbach.

Surviving are daughters, Mary Louise, wife of Charles, Walton,Jr. of Fort Wayne, IN; Barbara, wife of Jeffrey R. Kahl, of Womelsdorf; son,Edward A., husband of Sandra DiGiacomo, of Myerstown; grandchildren, Elizabeth, wife of Ronald Partridge, Jr. Eric DiGiacomo, Marina Kahl, and Jasha husband of Abigail Kahl; great grandson, Ronald Partridge, III; brother-in-law, John Summy; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Anna Shaak, Lucy Bennetch, and Rev. Ruth Mary Summy; and a brother, Wilson Shaak.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's U.C.C., Church Rd. and Millbach Rd., Millbach. Viewing will begin at 9. Interment will follow at Millbach Cemetery, Millbach.

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 6, 2019
