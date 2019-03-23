Services
Lebanon - Margielene L. "Marge" Podjed, 83, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was the wife of the late Carl R. "Boots" Podjed. Marge was born in Lebanon, PA on July 8, 1935. She and her husband owned and operated Podjed's Garage & Boots Auto Sales for many years. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church in Annville. She enjoyed going to movies, playing bingo, and cooking. Marge always had a smile on her face and loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by a son, Donald L. Podjed and his wife Sandy; a daughter-in-law, Mary Podjed; 11 grandchildren: Nicole, Shannon, Danielle, Michael, Kyle, Gerald, Heather, Jason, Sherrie, Michelle, and Jaime; 14 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 3 children: Brenda J. Folmer, Jeffrey M. Podjed, and Carl J. Podjed.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at St. Paul's Church, 125 S. Spruce St., Annville, PA 17003. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. A Viewing hour will be held prior to Mass from 9-10 at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marge's name may be made to St. Paul's Church at the above address. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at www.thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 23, 2019
