|
|
Marguerite H. Barry
Lebanon - Marguerite H. Barry, 91, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Cedar Haven Healthcare Center. Born in Lebanon on July 9, 1928, Marguerite was a daughter of the late Thomas F. and Bertha (Allwein) Barry. Marguerite was a faithful member of St. Mary's Church. She enjoyed bowling, photography, shopping, and traveling. Marguerite worked as an administrative assistant for The Pennsylvania National Guard for 31 years before retiring. Picnics and holidays with her family and lunches with her high school friends were the times she cherished most. Her positive attitude and carefree personality will be a memory treasured by those she loved. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Cedar Haven for the many years of kindness and comfort they provided for Marguerite.
Marguerite is survived by her niece and Goddaughter, Kathleen A. Schell; and numerous nieces and nephews of the Murray, Barry, and Rudegeair families. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Kathleen and Elizabeth and a brother, Robert.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 17th from 9-10am at St. Mary's Church, 2 North 8th Street in Lebanon with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at 10:00am. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marguerite's name may be made to Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 North Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019