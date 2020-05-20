Services
Myerstown - Marguerite J. "Peg" Hower, 91, of Myerstown, died on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at StoneRidge Towne Center. She was born on Thursday, December 27, 1928 to the late George Fuoti and Helen Fuoti nee Bower in Reading. She was an active member of Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church and was a Junior Girl Scout Leader, was active by being a Sunday School teacher and singing in the church choir. Surviving are children Sally A. Hostetter and spouse Sheldon, Scott Hower and spouse Bonnie; 3 grandsons, 1 granddaughter; 4 great granddaughters, 3 great grandsons; brothers Leroy Fuoti and spouse Beverly, George Fuoti and spouse Agnes "Sis"; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by husband Harry W. Hower, Jr. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 723 Lehman Street, Lebanon, PA 17046. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 20 to May 21, 2020
