Maria Ambriz
Rehrersburg - Maria Ambriz, infant daughter of Carlos Camacho and Yesenia Ambriz Velazquez passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the Hershey Medical Center. In addition to her parents, she is survived by a brother, Oscar.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020