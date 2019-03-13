Services
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Wise
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian K. Wise


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marian K. Wise Obituary
Marian K. Wise

Womelsdorf - Marian K. Wise, 90, died Monday, March 11, 2019 at Phoebe Berks, Wernersville.

She was the wife of Richard D. Wise, who died February 26, 1989.

Born in Heidelberg Twp. on August 20, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Ira D. and Beulah E. (Himmelreich) Kline.

A 1946 graduate of Robesonia High School, Marian was a member of St. John's "Hain's" UCC, Wernersville. She was employed as a supervisor at Voguewear, Womelsdorf, for 40 years. She also worked at Ocello, Richland, for five years, retiring in 1991. She enjoyed hosting family dinners, baking, cooking, and crocheting.

Marian is survived by a niece, Debra, wife of David Brubaker, of Womelsdorf; great-niece, Emily Huie, of Myerstown; great-nephew, Joshua, husband of Meghan Brubaker, of Whitehall; great-great-niece, Myla Huie; and great-great-nephews, Avery and Arden Huie. She was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy K. Muth; and a brother, Eugene M. "Chet" Kline.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, preceded by a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Millcreek Memorial Cemetery, Newmanstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's "Hain's" UCC, 591 N. Church Rd., Wernersville, PA 19565.

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now