Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Marian L. VanFleet

Marian L. Van Fleet

Myerstown - Marian L. Van Fleet, 91, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at StoneRidge Poplar Run, Myerstown.

She was the wife of Paul H. Van Fleet, who died March 19, 2012.

Born in Lebanon, PA on November 17, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Geraldine (Himmelberger) Nicholas.

Marian was a 1946 graduate of Lebanon High School; received an AB Degree in 1951 from Houghton College, New York State; and received a MS. Degree in Elementary Education in 1955 from New York State University, Geneso Campus. She worked as a teacher at Franklin Board of Education, Franklin, NJ, for 16 years, retiring in 1984. Marian served in education in numerous school districts for 32 years and spent three years as a house parent at Bethany Children's Home, Womelsdorf, PA, after her retirement. She attended Evangelical Free Church, Jonestown, and enjoyed camping and traveling.

Marian is survived by a daughter, Sheryl, wife of Robert Fieldhouse, of Vernon, NJ; son, David, husband of Robin Van Fleet, of Flushing, NY; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Street Life Ministries, 154-11 Ash Ave., Flushing, NY 11355, or visit StreetLife.org/donate.

Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 18 to May 19, 2020
