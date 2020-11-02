1/1
Marian N. Shanaman
Annville - Marian N. Shanaman, 90, (formerly of Richland), died Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the Lebanon Valley Home, Annville.

She was the wife of Lee H. Shanaman, who died September 9, 2002.

Born in Richland on January 4, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Milton and Lydia (Miller) Royer.

A 1947 graduate of Richland High School, Marian was a member of Richland Church of the Brethren, where she served as deacon. She spent most of her years as a homemaker, and had been employed at Richland Shoe Factory and College Vending in Lebanon. Marian enjoyed spending time with her family, flowers, birds, and baking.

She is survived by a daughter, Sandra, wife of Robert Fortna, of Lebanon; son, Bruce, husband of Anita Shanaman, of Annville; grandchildren, Nicole Balsbaugh, Ryan Fortna, Nathan Shanaman, Jill Ebersole; great-grandchildren, Abigail Balsbaugh, Daniel Balsbaugh, Chelsea Fortna, Camille Fortna, and Josie Ebersole. She was preceded in death by sisters, Lena Wolf and Ruth Brubaker.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Richland Church of the Brethren, 215 S. Race St., Richland, preceded by a viewing beginning at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Richland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richland Church of the Brethren, PO Box 677, Richland, PA 17087.

Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

GroseFH.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
