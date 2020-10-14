Marian Rae (Kriner) Leshak
Harrisburg - Marian Rae (Kriner) Leshak, 92, of Harrisburg, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 12, 2020. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and pastor at Hershey Medical Center.
She was born April 2, 1928 in Findlay, OH, daughter of the late Albert and Rachel (Cooper) Kriner.
Marian was an alumna of Hershey High School, class of 1946. She continued her education at Thompson College, graduating in 1948. There, she met her college sweetheart Charles "Chay" Leshak, the two married in 1951. She then became a mother of four children. Marian was a member of Colonial Park Community Baptist Church in Harrisburg where she sang a lovely soprano tune as a member of the choir. She often enjoyed classical music and hymns while singing or humming along. Marian found joy in roses, rescuing animals but most of all the presence of her family. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and dear to many others.
Marian is survived by sons, Charles and Stephen Leshak; daughters Elizabeth (Scott) Rhoads and Susan (Robert) Goduto; 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; brothers Albert Kriner Jr and Larry Kriner; sister, Beverly Long.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. Leshak; sisters Audrey K. Keller, Betty Dillinger and Joan Funk; brother, Joseph Kriner.
A visitation will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 AM at the Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory of Hershey. Due to current mandates and attendance restrictions, a private funeral service will follow immediately after visitation. Private interment will be held at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to Colonial Park Community Baptist Church, address 700 S. Houcks Rd. Harrisburg, PA 17109.
