|
|
Marie A. Hartranft
Newmanstown - Marie A. Hartranft, 92, died February 25, 2019.
She was the widow of Paul A. Hartranft, who died January 20, 2012.
Born in Newmanstown on December 23, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Ellen P. (Engle) and Charles S. Rutter.
Marie was employed as a shoe cutter at the former Herr-Stevens & Emery Shoe Factory in Richland, for 30 years. She then worked as a custodian at ELCO High School for 14 years retiring in 1987.
Marie was a member of Millcreek Lutheran Church, Newmanstown; Life member of Lebanon County Assn. of School Retirees; & Newmanstown Vol. Fire Co. Social Club.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Marie was preceded in death by a brother. Robert Rutter; sisters;Dorothy Stohler & Betty Meredith.
Services will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Millcreek Lutheran Church, 221 N. Sheridan Rd., Newmanstown. Inurment will follow at Millcreek Memorial Cemetery, Newmanstown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Millcreek Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 399, Newmanstown, 17073
Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown were entrusted with the arrangements.
GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019