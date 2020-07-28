Marie A. Kreider Wenger HeagyPalmyra - Marie A. Kreider Wenger Heagy, 96, of Londonderry Village, Palmyra died, Monday, July 27, 2020 in her residence. She was the wife of the late J. Harold Heagy.Born in South Annville Twp. on September 4, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Katie Light Kreider. She was a homemaker.Marie was a 1941 graduate of Hershey High School, a member of Fontana Christian Fellowship Church and the Fontana Union Sunday School. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, and doing crossword puzzles.Surviving are her children Marilyn wife of John Balmer of Lebanon, Fern Wenger of Palmyra, Gale wife of Walter "Bud" Keller of Lebanon, and Brian husband of Cindy Wenger of Warren, 10 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren, two step-daughters, Dianne wife of Charles Fahnestock of Harrisburg and Donna wife of James Hollinger of Elizabethtown, several step-grandchildren, and her former husband Harvey J. Wenger. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Dennis Wenger, a daughter Carol Wolfe, and a grandson Joshua Heckard. She was the last of her immediate family and preceded in death by brothers Henry, Herman, Ira, Joseph, Lester, and Elmer Kreider, and sisters Betty Kreider and Leah Gish.Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11:00 AM at Palmyra Grace Church, 799 Airport Road, Palmyra. Interment will be in Gingrich Mennonite Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday from 10-11 AM at the Church. Contributions may be made to Fontana Union Sunday School, 22 Fontana Avenue, Lebanon, PA 17042 in her memory.Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville is in charge of arrangements..