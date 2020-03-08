Services
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
3:00 PM
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
Marie E. Bashore

Marie E. Bashore Obituary
Marie E. Bashore

formerly Womelsdorf - Marie E. Bashore, 100, formerly of Womelsdorf, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Mifflin Court.

Marie, a daughter of the late Webster and Lillie K. (Lutz) Bashore, was born in Womelsdorf. She is survived by many cousins and close friends.

She was a 1937 graduate of Womelsdorf High School and retired in 1985 from Vogue Wear, Inc. after 47 years.

She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Services will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, Mar. 14th, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville. A viewing will be held from 1-3:00 PM, Saturday, at the funeral home. Burial will be private at a later date in Christ Little Tulpehocken Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3707 Conrad Weiser Parkway, Womelsdorf, PA 19567.

Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020
