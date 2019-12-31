|
Marie E. Dreibelbis
Lebanon - Marie E. Dreibelbis, 81, of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was the wife of the late Lee L. Dreibelbis.
Born in Lebanon on October 10, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Martha Meily Kreiser. She was a member of the Bethany United Methodist Church, Lebanon. Marie enjoyed gardening, quilting, baking, her chickens and especially spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son Keith A. and his wife Renate Dreibelbis of Tieffenbach, Germany; daughters Heidi J. wife of Jon Rodriguez of Fredericksburg and Carol A. wife of Alex Tsardakas of York Haven; brother Robert Kreiser of Mt. Joy; sister Lena Blauch of Lebanon; grandchildren Marcel Dreibelbis, Aislyn Grifo, Meghan Kies, Matthew Karli and Nathaniel Karli; step-granddaughter Shelby Rodriguez; great grandson Gavin Grifo; and a step-great grandson Kellin.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Brenda.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Zion's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Jonestown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bunker Hill Fire Co., 434 S. Lancaster St., Lebanon, PA 17046.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020