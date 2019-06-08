Services
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul The Apostle Church
125 S. Spruce Street
Annville, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul The Apostle Church
125 S. Spruce Street
Annville, PA
Lebanon - Marie E. Sprecher, 91, of Lebanon died Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Juniper Village, Lebanon.

Born in Lebanon on September 28, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Alice Hartman Wolf. She was employed by Turkey Hill Minute Markets for over 30 years.

Marie was a graduate of Jonestown High School, a member of St. Paul The Apostle Church, Annville and an avid Phillies fan.

Surviving is a daughter Beverly A. wife of Jack Walters of Annville, a son Randall L. Sprecher and companion Eleanor "Cookie' Fidler of Jonestown, 2 grandchildren Lisa (Greg) Blake and Chad (Lindsey) Walters, 4 great grandchildren Kelsey Blake, Shaun Sprecher, Reagan Walters, Ryann Walters, and a son-in-law Richard Krall of Lebanon. She was preceded in death by a daughter Elaine Stoner, a granddaughter Lana Sprecher, a brother Paul Wolf, and a sister Irene Laudermilch.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 11:00 AM at St. Paul The Apostle Church, 125 S. Spruce Street, Annville. Interment will be held in Hill Church Cemetery, Cleona. A viewing will be held on Monday from 10-11 AM prior to the service at the Church. Contributions may be made to the , Rt. 422 and Sipe Avenue, Hershey, PA 17033 in her memory.

Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville is handling the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 8, 2019
