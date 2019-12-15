|
|
Marie I. Boehler
Lebanon - Marie I. Boehler, 79, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. She was the wife of the late Ronald L. Boehler. Born in Lebanon, Pa. on January 2, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Dr. G. Hobart and Martha (Kohr) Light. Marie was a 1957 graduate of Lebanon High School. She enjoyed going to Hollywood Casino and spending time at the beach. She was a avid Eagles fan and loved to watch game shows. Surviving are 4 children, Kim I., wife of Richard Shay; Christine M., wife of Steven Kirsch; Steven D., husband of Gina Boehler; and Edward A. Boehler; 9 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; a sister, Isabelle M. Cress and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 4 sisters and 1 brother.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday morning at 11:00 at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 S. 9th St., Lebanon. A viewing will be held Tuesday morning from 10-11 prior to the service. Interment will be held at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a . You may share your thoughts and memories with the family at our on line guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019