Services
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
126 South Ninth Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-0701
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Boehler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie I. Boehler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie I. Boehler Obituary
Marie I. Boehler

Lebanon - Marie I. Boehler, 79, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. She was the wife of the late Ronald L. Boehler. Born in Lebanon, Pa. on January 2, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Dr. G. Hobart and Martha (Kohr) Light. Marie was a 1957 graduate of Lebanon High School. She enjoyed going to Hollywood Casino and spending time at the beach. She was a avid Eagles fan and loved to watch game shows. Surviving are 4 children, Kim I., wife of Richard Shay; Christine M., wife of Steven Kirsch; Steven D., husband of Gina Boehler; and Edward A. Boehler; 9 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; a sister, Isabelle M. Cress and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 4 sisters and 1 brother.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday morning at 11:00 at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 S. 9th St., Lebanon. A viewing will be held Tuesday morning from 10-11 prior to the service. Interment will be held at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a . You may share your thoughts and memories with the family at our on line guest book at thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -