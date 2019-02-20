|
Marie M. Balog
Myerstown -
Marie M. Balog, 96, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Manor Care in Lebanon. She was the wife of the late John E. Balog. Born in Punxsutawney, PA on September 23, 1922, Marie was a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Bicho) Kral. She enjoyed sewing, baking, and cooking.
She is survived by three children, Ronald Balog, husband of Denise, Richard Balog, husband of Linda, and Robert M. Balog; six grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. She was the last of her immediate family. She was preceded in death by eight brothers.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 23rd at Mary Gate of Heaven, 188 West McKinnley Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Viewing hours will be held Friday evening from 6-8 at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 South 9th St., Lebanon, PA 17042 and Saturday morning prior to Mass from 10-10:30 at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie's name may be made to Mary Gate of Heaven Church at the above address. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at www.thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 20, 2019