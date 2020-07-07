Marijane K. Strangarity
Lebanon - Marijane K. Strangarity, 50, of Lebanon, died on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Cedar Haven. She was born on Monday, April 13, 1970 to Anthony C. Strangarity and Mary B. Strangarity nee Brubaker in Lebanon. She was a member of Lebanon Church of the Brethren and worked at Quest. Marijane enjoyed bear collecting, puzzles, games and crafts. Surviving are siblings Anthony M. Strangarity, Suzanne S. Kreider and spouse Edward, Jean Walker and late spouse Thomas, twin sister Marjorie M. Ristenbatt and spouse Todd; nieces and nephews Steven Walker and spouse Meredith, Alexandra Frinder and spouse Mark, Brian Kreider, Matthew Strangarity, Emily Ruggero and spouse Michael, Amy Kreider, Nicole Ristenbatt; great niece Juliana Walker. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Lebanon Church of the Brethren, 400 Locust Street, Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com