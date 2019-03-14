|
|
Marilyn E. Lantz
Lebanon - Marilyn E. Lantz, 86, of Lebanon, died on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Cedar Haven. She was born on Sunday, March 27, 1932 to the late George A. Beard, Jr. and Ruth M. Beard nee Bowers in Lebanon. She was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church. Marilyn enjoyed crocheting and needlepoint. She was also on the chancel guild and the Covenant Lunch Bunch (CLB). Surviving are children Mariellen M. Lantz, Paul G. Jr., spouse of Brenda Lantz, Trudy spouse of Ronnie Duhon; grandchildren Christopher spouse of Dawn Duhon, Heather spouse of Lance Newman, Adam spouse of Monica Lantz, Jessica spouse of Matt Watson; great grandchildren Samantha Lantz, Alex Lantz, Christine Graff, Dwayne Brown, Anna Louise Watson, Lyla Watson, Liam Duhon, Hudson Duhon; several cousins. She was preceded in death by husband Paul G. Lantz Sr. Viewing will be on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Covenant United Methodist Church, 346 N. 9th Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Covenant United Methodist Church, 346 N. 9th Street, Lebanon, PA 17046. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019