Marilyn G. Fortna
Annville - Marilyn (Grant) Fortna, 93, of Lebanon died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in the Lebanon Valley Home, Annville. She was the wife of Mark L. Fortna, Jr. with whom she celebrated 72 years of marriage.
Born in Cresaptown, MD on December 18, 1926, she was the daughter of the late James Leroy Grant and Grace (Biever) Grant.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a son Robert A. Fortna and daughter-in-law Sandra Fortna of Annville, a daughter Nancy L. Dawson and son-in-law Don Cassidy of Coatesville, PA, 5 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and a sister Naomi Vardaro. She was preceded in death by brothers James L. Grant, Jr. and Thornton Grant
Marilyn graduated from Lebanon High School Class of 1944 and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church of Lebanon.
At Marilyn's request, only a graveside service at the convenience of the family at Grand View Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 757 Willow Street, Lebanon, PA 17046 in her memory.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020