|
|
Marilyn J. Garland Hodge
Campbelltown - Marilyn J. Garland Hodge, 82, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019.
Born November 25, 1936 in Sycamore, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Everett and Myrtle (Myers) Weaver and preceded in death by husbands James McDermott, John "Jack" Garland and Leonard Hodge.
A member of Campbelltown United Methodist Church, Campbelltown Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary and the Red Hat Society, Marilyn attended Campbelltown United Christian Church.
Surviving are her children Deborah Miller, wife of Ron McCorkel, Gary, husband of Kim McDermott and Patricia Cook; four grandsons; and two great grandchildren.
A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 3551 North Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140.
Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019