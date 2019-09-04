Services
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church
53 Chestnut Street
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church
53 Chestnut Street
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Lebanon - Marilyn Jean Gundrum died August 31, 2019 in the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Jill and William Heagy. She was born June 7, 1931 to Anthony (Tony) and Pauline Scheer. She was a Lebanon High School graduate, class of 1949 where she was the Drum Majorette for the Lebanon High School Band. She also played the Glockenspeil for the band. Molly married Edward Batdorf (Batty) in October of 1949. She loved to travel to dance to the Swing and Big Bands. They also loved to roller skate and ice skate at local rinks until his death in 1969. In 1972 she married George Gundrum until his death in 1989. Molly was an LPN in the Emergency Room at the Good Samaritan Hospital for many years. She loved to volunteer for many organizations, such as The Red Cross, being a Girl Scout Leader and was a founding member of the Ladies Auxiliary for the Navy Club with her sister Joanne. She was also the Treasurer for Retired Steelworkers. She is survived by daughters Jill L. Heagy and her husband William, Jan M. Wilson and her husband Michael; 3 grandchildren, Jaclyn L. Heagy, Christopher G. Heagy and his wife Jenna and Timothy M. Wilson; sister Joanne Rudy and several nephews. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 53 Chestnut Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the church. Burial will be at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 53 Chestnut Street, Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 4, 2019
