Marilyn Jean Janesko
Marilyn Jean Janesko

Harrisburg - Marilyn Jean Janesko 94 of Harrisburg, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.

Jean was born in Lebanon and was the daughter of the late Russell and Catherine Noll. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

She was predeceased by her husband, James B. Janesko.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Joni Janesko Good; her son, Michael J. Janesko; three grandchildren; Bryan Janesko, Megan Good Mohney, Joshua Good and five great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Pa., 1320 Linglestown Rd., Harrisburg, Pa. 17110.

Arrangements are by the Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Harrisburg.

Online Condolences may be left at www.hooverfuneralhome.com .




Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
