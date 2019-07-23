|
Marilyn Kay (Duffy) Scheer
Lebanon - Marilyn Kay (Duffy) Scheer, 78, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in the Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital. She was the loving wife of Rudolph Scheer to whom she was married 39 years.
Born in Lebanon on August 1, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Hester Becker Duffy. Marilyn was an adventurous spirit and chose to go to nursing school in New York. Upon graduation, she moved to Florida to seek out new adventures before returning to PA, where she worked for the Hershey Medical Center for the final decades of her career.
Marilyn enjoyed gardening, photography and collecting seashells while scuba diving. She knew every back road, farmer's market and boutique in her area.
Surviving in addition to her husband is her son Michael Duffy, husband of Alicia Duffy of Mechanicsburg; two grandchildren, Keegan and Molly, and her brother Edward Duffy, husband of Mary Duffy of Annville.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 3:00 PM, at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Inurnment will be at the Mount Annville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, from 2-3 PM prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church, 200 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003 in her memory.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 23, 2019