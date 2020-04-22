|
Marilyn Louise Hartman
Lebanon - Marilyn Louise Hartman, 82, of Lebanon, died April 17, 2020 in the Hershey Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Bruce H. Hartman.
Born in Lebanon, she was a daughter of the late Chester and Hilda (Fake) Sherman of Lebanon. She was employed in Palmyra at Bel Mills, W.L. Kreider Shoes, and the Western Auto, operated by Bruce and Marilyn. Marilyn was later employed at Hershey's Chocolate World, where she retired. Marilyn was a 1955 graduate of Lebanon High School.
Marilyn was a proficient crafts person winning local awards for quilting and cross-stitch. She also did sewing, needle point, knitting, and especially enjoyed making creative use of fabric.
Surviving are a daughter, Kim M Weaber, of Hershey and two sons, Larry B Hartman, Chambersburg, and Jeffrey L Hartman, Cheyenne WY, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce, and her brothers, Chester John Jr., Richard Bruce and her sister, Shirley Elizabeth.
Arrangements are with the Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Harrisburg, PA, Zimmerman-Auer Funeral Home. Marilyn's cremains are to be interred at the South Annville, Pavilion Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life service is postponed due to the Corona virus response and will be communicated at a later date.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020