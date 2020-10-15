Marion E. HartmanLebanon - Marion E. (Gemmill) Hartman, age 97, of Lebanon, PA died Thursday,October 15, 2020. She was the wife of the late Harvey D. Hartman, Jr., to whom she was married for 62 years. She was born on April 17, 1923, in New Freedom, PA to the late Harry L. Gemmill, Sr., and Florence V. (Baughman) Gemmill. She was a 1941 graduate of New Freedom High School and a 1944 graduate of the Church Home Hospital School of Nursing in Baltimore, MD.After graduation, she was employed at the Fort Howard Veteran's Administration Hospital until entering the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps in 1945. She was discharged from the Reserves as Lt. (jg) and returned to Fort Howard VA Hospital. In 1947, she came to Lebanon and helped to open the Veteran's Administration Hospital. She worked in the Operating Room and was then transferred to be a charge nurse of Ward 2B.She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and served on the Altar Guild for 40+ years. She is also a charter member of Women in Military and the American Red Cross.Marion is survived by her son, Dr. Richard D. Hartman and wife Barbara of New Jersey, daughter Judy L. Brightbill and husband Robert of Lebanon, daughter Kay M. Tucker of Washington, D.C., and grandchildren Jonathan Brightbill, Matthew Brightbill and wife Ellie, and Adrienne Kramer and husband Gottsch. She was preceded in death by her husband Harvey D. Hartman, Jr., and a son, Michael J. Hartman.In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Michael J. Hartman Scholarship Fund, Cedar Crest High School, 115 E. Evergreen Road, Lebanon, PA 17042 or Zion Lutheran Church, 28 N. 9th Street, Lebanon, PA 17046.A memorial service will be held at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville, PA 17003 on October 20, 2020 at 10:30 AM with a visitation at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Please follow covid-19 protocol for the memorial service.