Marion G. Shanaman
Annville - Marion G. Shanaman, 94, of Annville died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in the Lebanon Valley Home, Annville. She was the wife of the late Donald A. Shanaman who died in 1989.
Born in Enola on August 14, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Herman P. and Gladys Haldeman Gebhart. She was employed as a clerk for S. Clyde Weaver and Laudermilch Meats.
Marion was a 1943 graduate of Annville High School and attended Lebanon Business College. She was a member of Christ Church United Church of Christ, Annville and the Antique Automobile Club of America including the Hershey Region and PA Dutch Region.
Surviving are a daughter Kay wife of Duane Sorenson of Lancaster and a son Thomas D. Shanaman.
Memorial services and inurnment will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020