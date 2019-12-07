|
Marion G. Wilhelm
Lebanon - Marion G. Wilhelm, 92, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her residence on Thursday December 5, 2019. She was the wife of the late, James A. Wilhelm, who passed away in 2014.
Marion was born in Rexmont on April 30, 1927 to the late Allen and Mabel (Wealand) Geib. She was a 1944 Cornwall High School graduate and had attended Lebanon Valley College for 2 ½ years, where she met her husband James. She was an x-ray technician for the former Lebanon Sanitorium. She was a charter member of The Church of the Good Shepherd. She was a lifetime member of Good Samaritan Ladies Auxiliary and Cornwall Manor Society. She enjoyed cooking, reading, flower gardening, playing bridge, golfing, and traveling.
Marion was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. Her family meant everything to her. She is survived by her children, Robert J. Wilhelm of Lebanon, Wendy W. Hanford of Lebanon, grandchildren, Aubrey Hanford and wife Samantha of Cornwall, Whitney Hanford of Holtwood, and a sister Shirley Keener of Elizabethtown. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Donald Geib.
The family would like to thank all of Marion's devoted caregivers who showed her so much love and compassion over the years. They are: Jennifer L. Davis (CNA), Desiree Chavis, Samantha Hanford, Whitney Hanford, Karen Sensening, Yana Valiz(CNA), Jerrilynn Reppert(LPN), and Jody Morales. The family is also grateful to Seniors Helping Seniors, for blessing us with Kitty Sak, and Mary Ann. And Ascera Care Hospice for providing end of life care.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, following the holidays.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to her church, The Church of the Good Shepherd, The Building Fund, 1500 Quentin Road, Lebanon, PA 17042, or a .
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019