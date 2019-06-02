Services
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Encounter Church
220 Campbelltown Road
Palmyra, PA
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Encounter Church
220 Campbelltown Road
Palmyra, PA
Marion P. Sisco Obituary
Marion P. Sisco

Palmyra - Marion P. Sisco, 89, of Palmyra passed away Friday, May 24, 2019.

Born April 2, 1930 in Sanilac County, Michigan, she was a daughter of the late Clinton and Ida (Clark) Starr and the widow of Rev. Jay E. Sisco since October 1998.

She was an active member of the Encounter Church of Palmyra (Brethren in Christ Church).

She is survived by children J. Richard and Debbie Sisco of Chandler, Arizona, Michael and Selma Sisco of Lebanon, New Jersey, David and Meredythe Sisco of Charleston, South Carolina, Curtis and Jacquelyn Sisco of Hershey, and Marilyn and David Howell of Mount Joy; brother John Starr of California; fourteen grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and a great great granddaughter.

In addition, countless other people looked to her as a mom, a grandma, and a source of encouragement and hugs over many years.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, June 7, 2019 at Encounter Church, 220 Campbelltown Road, Palmyra preceded by a visitation from 1:00 - 3:00 PM.

Kenbrook Bible Camp has been an important part of our family's life for several generations. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Marion Sisco may be made to Kenbrook Camp, 190 Pine Meadow Road, Lebanon PA 17046.

Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on June 2, 2019
