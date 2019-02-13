|
Marjorie E. May
Annville - Marjorie E. May, 92, of Annville, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at the Countryside Christian Community. She was the wife of the late James E. May, Sr., who died in 2011.
Marjorie was born in Cochranville on June 27, 1926. A graduate of Jonestown High School with the Class of 1944, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mabel (Govett) Carey. She was a homemaker and loved sewing and making crafts.
She is survived by sons James E. husband of Ellen May of Manheim, Carey D. husband of Norma May of Fredericksburg, Bruce B. husband of Sherry May of Fredericksburg, and Joe L. May of Lickdale; and a daughter Wendy. There are 16 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother and a sister.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. from the Chapel at Countryside Christian Community, 200 Bellann Court, Annville, PA 17003. Interment will be at Bethel E.U.B. Church Cemetery, Fredericksburg. There will be no viewing or visitation.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Countryside Christian Community at the above address.
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 13, 2019