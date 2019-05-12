Services
Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. of Hershey - Hershey
88 Lucy Ave. P.O. Box 475
Hershey, PA 17033
(717) 533-7700
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:30 PM
Kindred Place dining room
1Kindred Place
Annville, PA
Marjorie Eleanor (Grey) Brooksher


Annville - Marjorie Eleanor (Grey) Brooksher died of natural causes on May 4, 2019 at Kindred Place in Annville, PA.

She was born on September 30, 1926 in Clarkesville, Iowa to Paul and Plooma Thelma (Pringle) Grey.

She attended public schools in Iowa and graduated from Iowa Teachers College, (now the University of Northern Iowa).

She taught elementary school in Iowa and later in Yokohama, Japan. While in Japan, she married O.D. (Don) Brookshire on March 25, 1955.

Eleanor and Dan moved to Oklahoma where she worked for the Federal Aviation Administration and she taught school.

After Don's death in 1980, she moved to Pennsylvania at the suggestion of her friend, Grace Karsnitz.

Eleanor was a world traveler, enthusiastic card player and a true friend to all who knew her.

She was a devoted member of Christ church in Annville.

Her friends are invited to attend a remembrance celebration at the Kindred Place dining room, 1Kindred Place, Annville, PA 17003 on May 22, 2019 at 2:30 PM.

Hoover Funeral Home of Hershey handled the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 12, 2019
