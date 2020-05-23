Services
Beck Funeral Home Inc
315 E Main St
New Holland, PA 17557
(717) 354-2227
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark R. Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark R. Miller Obituary
Mark R. Miller

Lititz - Mark R. Miller, 35, of Lititz, died Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Reading Hospital from injuries sustained in an auto accident.

Born in Lebanon, he was a son of Glenn R. (Patty Zwally) Miller, Jr. of Blue Ball and Lorie A. Welker of Hershey.

Mark owned and operated Miller's Renovations in Lititz.

He enjoyed most outdoor activities such as camping, fishing, and hiking. He also was willing to help anyone in need. He had a strong political view and carried great pride in his country.

Surviving in addition to his parents is a son, Skyler Miller; his companion, Erin Davenport, and her two children Cassidy and Parker; maternal grandmother, Beulah Klinger of Hershey; maternal grandfather, George (Dora) Felty of Tower City; five siblings, Patricia Damron of Jonestown, Michelle Miller of Stillwater, Christopher Whitaker of Hodgenville, KY, David Bowman of Annville, and Chelsea Bowman of Hershey; a cousin and best friend, Corey Lyons of Duncannon; and the remaining cousins; and nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Donald Trump's campaign. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.beckfuneral.com. Arrangements with Beck Funeral Home, New Holland.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 23 to May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -