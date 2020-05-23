|
|
Mark R. Miller
Lititz - Mark R. Miller, 35, of Lititz, died Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Reading Hospital from injuries sustained in an auto accident.
Born in Lebanon, he was a son of Glenn R. (Patty Zwally) Miller, Jr. of Blue Ball and Lorie A. Welker of Hershey.
Mark owned and operated Miller's Renovations in Lititz.
He enjoyed most outdoor activities such as camping, fishing, and hiking. He also was willing to help anyone in need. He had a strong political view and carried great pride in his country.
Surviving in addition to his parents is a son, Skyler Miller; his companion, Erin Davenport, and her two children Cassidy and Parker; maternal grandmother, Beulah Klinger of Hershey; maternal grandfather, George (Dora) Felty of Tower City; five siblings, Patricia Damron of Jonestown, Michelle Miller of Stillwater, Christopher Whitaker of Hodgenville, KY, David Bowman of Annville, and Chelsea Bowman of Hershey; a cousin and best friend, Corey Lyons of Duncannon; and the remaining cousins; and nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Donald Trump's campaign. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.beckfuneral.com. Arrangements with Beck Funeral Home, New Holland.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 23 to May 24, 2020