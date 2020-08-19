Mark W. Henninger
Palmyra - Mark W. Henninger, 59, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at his home.
Born February 12, 1961 in Norristown, he was an employee of the Pennsylvania State Police.
Mark loved to fish, boat, forge metal, golf, ride motorcycle and snowmobile.
Surviving are his wife Lisa A. (Smith) Henninger to whom he would have been married for 31 years on September 2nd; mother and step father Joan (Harter) Henninger and Glenn Mueller of Lebanon; twin brother Craig M. Henninger of Lebanon; sisters Marcy E. Nieto (Dan) of Raleigh, NC and Vicki D. Yohe (Doug) of Harrisburg; niece Lori Biers; and nephew Christopher Yohe.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Campbelltown American Legion Pavilion, 155 Palmyra Road, Palmyra.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
, PO Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033 or Humane Society, 150 North Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067.
