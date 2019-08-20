|
Marlene F. Bowman
Palmyra - Marlene F. "Molly" Bowman, 88, of Londonderry Village, Palmyra passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Village.
Born May 24, 1931 in Elizabethtown, she was a daughter of the late Elmer P. and Elizabeth B. (Bohr) Weaver and also preceded in death by her sister Dorothy Posey who had resided in Pardeeville, Wisconsin.
Surviving is her husband of 69 years David W. Bowman with whom she enjoyed traveling. A retired accounting clerk from Teleflex Inc., Limerick, Molly was a member of Palm Lutheran Church, Palmyra, former Lioness, and a volunteer at Londonderry Village and other organizations.
A graveside service in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund of Londonderry Village, 1200 Grubb Road, Palmyra, PA 17078.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 20, 2019