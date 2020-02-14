|
Marlin Edward Reich
Mt. Pleasant Mills - Marlin Edward Reich, 79 of Mt. Pleasant Mills, PA, formerly of Lebanon, passed away in the Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He was born in Lebanon on April 20, 1940, a son of the late Samuel Henry and Catherine Lorraine( Rhodes) Reich. Marlin was the husband of Kathryn K. Reich to whom he married on April 11, 1964. Mr. Reich was a retired Truck Driver for Farmers Pride and J.P. Donmoyers. He attended Ebenezer United Methodist Church. He enjoyed hunting and bowling and an avid Hershey Bears fan. He served his county in the U.S. Army. Surviving in addition to his wife is daughter: Patricia Ann, wife of Carey Stroup, McAlisterville, PA; three grandchildren: Brad Stroup, Nathan Stroup and wife Hilary, and Tanner Stroup; great grandson: Cole Stroup; three sisters: Rachel Heisey of Lebanon; Linda, wife of Joe Boyer of Quentin; Joan, wife of Nicholas of Harchuska, Lebanon. Marlin was predeceased by his brother: Harry Kenneth. A funeral service will be held in the Rohland Funeral Home Inc. 508 Cumberland St., Lebanon, PA, 17042 on Tuesday February 18, 2020 at 1:30PM with a viewing from 12:30PM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Grandview Memorial Park Cemetery, Annville. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020