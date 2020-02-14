Services
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-6673
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlin Reich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlin Edward Reich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlin Edward Reich Obituary
Marlin Edward Reich

Mt. Pleasant Mills - Marlin Edward Reich, 79 of Mt. Pleasant Mills, PA, formerly of Lebanon, passed away in the Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He was born in Lebanon on April 20, 1940, a son of the late Samuel Henry and Catherine Lorraine( Rhodes) Reich. Marlin was the husband of Kathryn K. Reich to whom he married on April 11, 1964. Mr. Reich was a retired Truck Driver for Farmers Pride and J.P. Donmoyers. He attended Ebenezer United Methodist Church. He enjoyed hunting and bowling and an avid Hershey Bears fan. He served his county in the U.S. Army. Surviving in addition to his wife is daughter: Patricia Ann, wife of Carey Stroup, McAlisterville, PA; three grandchildren: Brad Stroup, Nathan Stroup and wife Hilary, and Tanner Stroup; great grandson: Cole Stroup; three sisters: Rachel Heisey of Lebanon; Linda, wife of Joe Boyer of Quentin; Joan, wife of Nicholas of Harchuska, Lebanon. Marlin was predeceased by his brother: Harry Kenneth. A funeral service will be held in the Rohland Funeral Home Inc. 508 Cumberland St., Lebanon, PA, 17042 on Tuesday February 18, 2020 at 1:30PM with a viewing from 12:30PM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Grandview Memorial Park Cemetery, Annville. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -