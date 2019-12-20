|
|
Marlin Eugene Doutrich
Bethel - Marlin Eugene Doutrich, 73, of Bethel, passed away December 9, 2019 in the Reading Hospital.
Born April 19, 1946 in Mannheim, PA, he was the son of Esther (Fox) Doutrich and the late Cletus Doutrich.
Surviving are his children: Mark Doutrich, Michael Doutrich and Michelle, wife of Fred Perkins.
Also surviving are his grandchildren: Brock, Zoey and Carter Doutrich and siblings Eumice, wife of Richard Hartman and Bruce Doutrich. In lieu of services/flowers, contribution can be made to Juniper Village where his beloved Mother is residing. Please include "In Memory of Marlin Doutrich" address contributions to: Juniper Village Senior Living,1125 Birch Road,Lebanon, PA 17042. www.berkscremations.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019